‘Incredibly concerning’: Calgary taekwondo instructor facing child pornography charges

A Calgary taekwondo instructor is facing child pornography charges.

Officers with Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) began investigating Bradley Hutchison in April following a tip submitted through Cybertip.ca.

The 39-year-old is the owner of Hydra Martial Arts, a Calgary-based taekwondo gym, and also works as an instructor at the gym.

According to a Thursday news release from ALERT, Hutchison is alleged to have engaged in sexual conversations online with a 13-year-old he had met previously through the martial arts community.

Members of ALERT's internet child exploitation unit (ICE), with help from Calgary police, arrested Hutchinson at his home on June 25.

Officers searched both his home and Hydra Martial Arts studio, located at 11166 42 St. S.E., seizing several electronic devices like cell phones and laptops.

"While there is no immediate connection between the victim and Hydra Martial Arts studio, ALERT investigators are concerned regarding its convenience for the suspect," said ALERT in a news release.

Hutchison is charged with the following:

Child luring;

Making child pornography;

Accessing child pornography; and

Possession of child pornography.

ALERT says additional charges may be laid following a forensic analysis of the electronics seized.

"This individual was heavily involved in the martial arts community and responsible for teaching children and teens, including those with special needs," said Staff Sgt. Mark Auger from ICE.

"It’s incredibly concerning for our unit when we see people in positions like these who hen take advantage of their authority and trust."

Auger says Hutchison was also known to use the alias "Dan Chambers" online, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.

ICE is encouraging anyone with information about this case to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.