Indigenous events in Calgary recognize kickstart Aboriginal Awareness week

Several events in Calgary were held Saturday ahead of the kickstart to Aboriginal Awareness week beginning Sunday.

At the YMCA in Seton, the annual Indigenous Youth Hoops tournament took place, with 18 teams competing with boys and girls on the same team.

“It gives a highlight to sport like basketball in particular with indigenous youth, especially our female ballplayers,” said Serena Provost, Indigenous manager with YMCA Calgary.

“They don't always get as much recognition as as the males do.”

Isaiah Peacemaker is 27. He first attended the tournament when he was 16.

He says as a returning player, its his time to give back to the next generation.

“I remember when I used to come watch a lot of the older guys come play, I really looked up to a lot of those older Indigenous men,” he said.

“And now that I'm at that point in my life, I want to really give back and show a lot of these young kids that, life isn't all about partying and doing all that crazy stuff. You can come out here and have some fun on the weekend and showcase your talents.”

Inn From The Cold helped nearly 1,500 families last year, many of them Indigenous.

Heather Morley, executive director at the organization says Inn From the Cold is recognizing the need for reconciliation within the community.

“Bringing community and culture together,” she said.

“More than half of the families who access the services of Inn From the Cold are indigenous. So it's really our important responsibility to connect culture.”

Morley held the first annual Kiitaamoko Passkaan Powwow, with the entire community invited.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek attended the event downtown at the J.J Bowlen Greenspace.

Morley says 58 percent of families helped at Inn from the Cold are Indigenous.

Hosting the community event is something Morley says showcases vibrant Indigenous culture, song and dance.

“Indigenous peoples are over represented in the homeless population in Calgary,” said Morley.

“An important part of of indigenous people moving forward is healing.”

June is national Indigenous History Month.