Indigenous events in Calgary recognize kickstart Aboriginal Awareness week
Several events in Calgary were held Saturday ahead of the kickstart to Aboriginal Awareness week beginning Sunday.
At the YMCA in Seton, the annual Indigenous Youth Hoops tournament took place, with 18 teams competing with boys and girls on the same team.
“It gives a highlight to sport like basketball in particular with indigenous youth, especially our female ballplayers,” said Serena Provost, Indigenous manager with YMCA Calgary.
“They don't always get as much recognition as as the males do.”
Isaiah Peacemaker is 27. He first attended the tournament when he was 16.
He says as a returning player, its his time to give back to the next generation.
“I remember when I used to come watch a lot of the older guys come play, I really looked up to a lot of those older Indigenous men,” he said.
“And now that I'm at that point in my life, I want to really give back and show a lot of these young kids that, life isn't all about partying and doing all that crazy stuff. You can come out here and have some fun on the weekend and showcase your talents.”
Inn From The Cold helped nearly 1,500 families last year, many of them Indigenous.
Heather Morley, executive director at the organization says Inn From the Cold is recognizing the need for reconciliation within the community.
“Bringing community and culture together,” she said.
“More than half of the families who access the services of Inn From the Cold are indigenous. So it's really our important responsibility to connect culture.”
Morley held the first annual Kiitaamoko Passkaan Powwow, with the entire community invited.
Mayor Jyoti Gondek attended the event downtown at the J.J Bowlen Greenspace.
Morley says 58 percent of families helped at Inn from the Cold are Indigenous.
Hosting the community event is something Morley says showcases vibrant Indigenous culture, song and dance.
“Indigenous peoples are over represented in the homeless population in Calgary,” said Morley.
“An important part of of indigenous people moving forward is healing.”
June is national Indigenous History Month.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet will wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a strategy to streamline operations amid fierce competition.
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
Talismanic captain Atiba Hutchinson set for final appearance for Canada
Canada captain Atiba Hutchinson calls an end to his distinguished playing career Sunday. He's looking to leave with a trophy.
China not an adversary to Canada, despite 'complicated' relationship: ambassador
Canada's ambassador to China insists the two countries are not adversaries, despite mounting examples of tense relations and allegations of foreign interference stacking up in recent months.
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
Microsoft says early June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform, were cyberattacks
In early June, sporadic but serious service disruptions plagued Microsoft's flagship office suite -- including the Outlook email and OneDrive file-sharing apps -- and cloud computing platform. A shadowy hacktivist group claimed responsibility, saying it flooded the sites with junk traffic in distributed denial-of-service attacks.
BCE cuts raise questions about future CTV news strategy, highlight tech pressures
The strain facing traditional TV news organizations is well-established but a swath of layoffs that cut several of CTV's best-known news personalities was a surprise to many, including national reporter Joyce Napier.
U.S. deploys high-tech Pentagon program to help Canada detect, suppress new wildfires
The U.S. Department of Defense has deployed a new high-tech fire detection system to help Canada battle one of its worst wildfire seasons on record.
Vehicle theft at a 'critical point' in Canada, with car stolen every six minutes: report
A new report highlights the alarming state of vehicle theft in Canada, particularly in Toronto, which has seen triple the amount compared to 2015.
Edmonton
-
Police seeking witnesses to Friday hit-and-run in south Edmonton
Police are asking the public for help investigating a Calgary Trail hit-and-run that sent a motorcyclist to hospital Friday.
-
Classic cars and luxury rides drive fundraising efforts at annual Racing for a Cure event
Dozens of dream cars made a pit stop at the River Cree Resort and Casino Saturday.
-
Part of Henday, Whitemud closed due to 'extensive damage' after Friday crash
Part of the Anthony Henday Drive and Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton has been closed due to structural damage.
Vancouver
-
Environment Canada warns of snowfall on Interior highways
After a month of record-breaking heat, the B.C.'s Interior is being told to brace for a one-eighty, as snow is in the forecast.
-
'Vancouver Beautification Day' tackles graffiti across the city
Volunteers and community groups took to the streets of Vancouver Saturday for the city’s first "Beautification Day" in an effort to clean up vandalism in hard-hit areas.
-
Most workers injured in northern B.C. bus crash released from hospital
Seventeen out of the 18 people who were taken to hospital after a bus crash on a northern B.C. forest service road Friday morning have been discharged, according to a Friday night statement from TC Energy, the company behind Coastal GasLink.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. Green leader Peter Bevan-Baker stepping down after seat decline in election
The politician who guided Prince Edward Island's Green Party to over four years as the province's official opposition is stepping down as leader.
-
Teen girl stabbed at Halifax restaurant: police
Police in Halifax say a 15-year-old girl was stabbed at a restaurant on Friday evening in Bayer’s Lake.
-
Military investigates sexual misconduct allegation against Snowbirds pilot
The Royal Canadian Air Force says it is investigating a sexual misconduct allegation against a Snowbirds pilot.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria restaurant fire deemed 'suspicious' by investigators
A Friday morning fire at a Victoria restaurant is considered suspicious, according to investigators. Firefighters arrived at the Ricky’s All Day Grill just after 3 a.m. to find smoke and flames rising from the building at 2900 Douglas Street.
-
Victoria winners of $35M Lotto Max jackpot announced
Victoria's newest multimillionaires were introduced by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation on Friday.
-
99% drop in Ozempic shipments to U.S. residents after B.C. introduces restrictions
The British Columbia government says there's been a 99 per cent drop in the number of online Ozempic prescriptions filled by Americans from pharmacies in that province since it introduced regulations to protect the local supply for diabetes patients.
Toronto
-
Woman who died after being set on fire on TTC bus remembered one year later
It’s been one year since Nyima Dolma was doused with a flammable substance and set on fire by a man she did not know on a TTC bus outside Kipling Station.
-
Man in life-threatening condition after being pulled from water near Humber Bay Park
A man is in life-threatening condition after being pulled from the water near Humber Bay Park.
-
Emergency sirens will be tested in Scarborough this weekend. Here's what you need to know
Scarborough residents who hear a loud whooping sound early Saturday evening should not be alarmed.
Montreal
-
Bus driver scolds South Shore student for speaking English in exchange caught on camera
A South Shore family is fuming after a bus driver told a 12-year-old student to speak French and said she was disrespectful by speaking English. It happened Friday when the driver was taking several children, who are neurodiverse, to school.
-
Protesters begin 3-day march to Roxham Road after Supreme Court ruling
Quebec activists began their 73-kilometre walk from Montreal to Roxham Road Saturday in protest of the irregular border crossing's closure and the Supreme Court's upholding of the Safe Third Country Agreement. The demonstrators aim to reach Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que. by late Monday afternoon.
-
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet will wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a strategy to streamline operations amid fierce competition.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating shooting in Vanier park
Emergency crews responded to a call for a shooting in Gil O. Julien Park, in the area of the Vanier Parkway and Donald Street, at approximately 9:25 a.m. Saturday.
-
City of Ottawa unveils pilot-project to divert mental-health, substance use calls from police
The city has unveiled plans for a three-year pilot project called the "Safer Alternatives for Mental Health and Substance Use Crises Response", which would see fewer mental well-being and substance use calls handled by police and more follow-up and monitoring to offer ongoing support.
-
Snake on a train closes O-Train station Friday night
A pet snake slithering around an LRT vehicle disrupted O-Train service at Hurdman Station for just over an hour.
Kitchener
-
'A place for connection': Grand Opening of Gaukel Block in Kitchener
The City of Kitchener held the grand opening of Gaukel Block in Downtown Kitchener Saturday, officially marking the portion of Gaukel Street beside Charles Street West as a pedestrian-only street.
-
Friends and family gather for 10th annual basketball tournament honouring Jay Kumar
The memory of a young basketball player lived on this weekend, thanks to a tournament at Conestoga College.
-
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
Saskatoon
-
Thousands turn out for Saskatoon's Pride Parade
Thousands of people turned out to march in Saskatoon’s Pride Parade on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon infant prepares for fourth heart surgery
A Saskatoon baby has already had three surgeries and is preparing to undergo a fourth – all before his first birthday.
-
Sask. school celebrates graduation with single student
Craik School held its graduation ceremony, which was as small as it could be, at one lone graduate.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada, Ontario Governments reach $10 billion settlement with the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations
The governments of Canada and Ontario have reached a proposed $10 billion settlement with the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund, representing the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Murder suspect escapes from Sudbury jail
A 33-year-old from the Wahnapitae community in Greater Sudbury has escaped from custody at the Sudbury District Jail.
-
Body of missing Sudbury man found in abandoned vehicle at hospital
CTV News has learned a group of staff members at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, Ont., made a gruesome discovery inside a vehicle that has been sitting in the hospital parking lot for three months.
Winnipeg
-
Mayor of western Manitoba community says outpouring of support appreciated
The streets of this western Manitoba city were quiet Saturday as residents awaited confirmation on whether they knew any of the 15 killed or 10 injured in a horrific highway collision this week.
-
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
-
Dauphin arena turned into support centre following tragic crash
An arena in Dauphin has been turned into a support centre following a tragic bus crash on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday.
Regina
-
Regina doctor's trial of new pain relief method sees success for those taking part
A Regina doctor’s trial of a new pain relief method is helping people like Cassandra Azmann live a normal life.
-
'No accountability': Regina parent faces challenges leading up to daycare closure
The announcement of a sudden closure of a Regina daycare has one family saying there’s no accountability or consideration to parents or their children.
-
Military investigates sexual misconduct allegation against Snowbirds pilot
The Royal Canadian Air Force says it is investigating a sexual misconduct allegation against a Snowbirds pilot.