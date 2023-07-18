Inflation relief felt largely at gas pumps; rising cost of food remains a struggle

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH

WATCH | James Cameron on deep sea exploration, artificial intelligence

Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron met with his long-time mentor Joe MacInnis to discuss everything from deep-sea exploration to the threat of artificial intelligence, in an event organized by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society at its headquarters in Ottawa.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina