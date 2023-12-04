CALGARY
Calgary

    • Injured man arrested after reportedly damaging vehicles in southern Alta. town

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

    A man was taken into custody by police in Coalhurst, Alta. after reportedly causing a disturbance in the community.

    RCMP was called to Lake Drive in Coalhurst on Monday at 7 a.m. for reports of an injured man in the area damaging vehicles.

    The man was located, taken into custody and then to hospital.

    Police said multiple people called in the disturbance, which helped the situation from “escalating even further.”

    There is no ongoing risk to public safety in the area.

    Coalhurst is located approximately 10 kilometres west of Lethbridge, Alta.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming as it slashes budget

    The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies. The cuts at CBC come days after the Liberal government suggested it may cap the amount of money CBC and Radio-Canada could get under a $100 million deal Ottawa recently signed with Google.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News