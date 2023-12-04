Injured man arrested after reportedly damaging vehicles in southern Alta. town

A man was taken into custody by police in Coalhurst, Alta. after reportedly causing a disturbance in the community.

RCMP was called to Lake Drive in Coalhurst on Monday at 7 a.m. for reports of an injured man in the area damaging vehicles.

The man was located, taken into custody and then to hospital.

Police said multiple people called in the disturbance, which helped the situation from “escalating even further.”

There is no ongoing risk to public safety in the area.

Coalhurst is located approximately 10 kilometres west of Lethbridge, Alta.