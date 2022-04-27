Innisfail police standoff ends after suspect bear sprays himself

A suspect who barricaded himself in his garage in the town of Innisfail, Alta. for several hours Wednesday and threatened to shoot police with a crossbow, will not face charges.

Members of the Innisfail RCMP responded to a home in a cul-de-sac at the south end of the town at around 8 p.m. following reports a man was in distress.

Crisis response team members were deployed and negotiated with the barricaded man who had threatened to fire arrows at police.

Residents of neighbouring homes were asked to stay inside during the police response.

Emergency response team forced their way into the garage after the suspect discharged bear sprayed himself. The man was arrested and transported to hospital for treatment.

According to RCMP officials, charges are not being pursued against the man.