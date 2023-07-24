Inspired by Terry Fox, Winnipeg man is running, walking across Canada to raise money for cancer research

Jackson Charron-Okerlund spent 141 days making his way from Newfoundland, all in the name of Terry Fox. Jackson Charron-Okerlund spent 141 days making his way from Newfoundland, all in the name of Terry Fox.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina