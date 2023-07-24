Inspired by Terry Fox, Winnipeg man is running, walking across Canada to raise money for cancer research

A Winnipeg man running and walking across Canada passed through Calgary on Monday.

Jackson Charron-Okerlund spent 141 days making his way from Newfoundland, all in the name of Terry Fox.

He started in St. John's in March at the Fox monument there.

He trekked through snowstorms, rain and now Alberta's heat.

The man is running and walking up to 70 kilometres every day on his coast-to-coast journey.

It takes about 10 to 12 hours per day.

He's raised more than $82,000 in donations for cancer research, including a fundraiser at Mr. Schnapps here in Calgary.

He says $15,000 of the $82,000 came through TikTok.

He worked at a personal care home and left working there for this run, wanting to make an impact on a bigger scale.

He spent four years training before he started the journey.

He's gone through nine pairs of shoes so far and has about 990 kilometres to go to cross the finish line in Port Coquitlam, B.C., where Fox is buried.

You can find his GoFundMe here.