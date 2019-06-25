Calgary drivers will have to stay away from one of the city’s busiest intersections over the Canada Day long weekend.

The intersection at 17th Avenue and 14th Street S.W. will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Tuesday so construction crews can complete underground utility upgrades.

The work is part of the city’s $44-million 17th Avenue Reconstruction Project.

In a news release, the City of Calgary says it will help maintain access to shops and restaurants during construction by extending one-way traffic on 14th Avenue and 15th Avenue west to 12 Street S.W.

And 16th Avenue between 10th Street and 14th Street S.W. has also been converted into a two-way route.

Other detours and parking restrictions will also be in place for drivers, while all sidewalks will remain open for pedestrians.

Crews have been working along 17th Avenue since 2017 to complete the upgrades. The work being done includes improvements to gas and power lines, along with revamps to the water and sanitary underground utilities.

The city says its 17th Avenue Reconstruction Project is now more than 65 per cent complete, with construction scheduled to wrap up sometime this fall.

Next steps will include upgrades to the roadways and streetscape from MacLeod Trail to 14th Street S.W.