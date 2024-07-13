CALGARY
    • Investigation underway after bullet lands in south Lethbridge living room

    An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied) An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied)
    Lethbridge police are investigating after a bullet hole was discovered in a southside home Friday.

    Just after 10:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a bullet hole in the front window of home on the 1000 block of 12 Street South.

    A television inside the living room was also damaged.

    The residents of the home reported going to bed at 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, and not hearing anything until the morning, when they discovered the bullet hole.

    Police say they’ve spoken to a number of witnesses who reported hearing a loud bang or pop between midnight and 1 a.m. Friday morning.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444. Reference file number 24013411.

