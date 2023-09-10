Investigation underway in early Sunday shooting in Lethbridge

An investigation is underway following a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police were called on reports of shots fired around 2:25 a.m. to the 900 block of Second Avenue South.

There are no reports of anyone being injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.