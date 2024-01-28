Investigation underway into fatal campground shooting of 26-year-old Calgary man near Conrich, Alta. early Sunday

Strathmore RCMP and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that took place at the Mountain View Campground near Conrich early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the campground, which is located at Range Road 284 and Highway 1.

Officers arrived to discover a man suffering gunshot wounds. EMS provided treatment, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as a 26-year-old Calgary resident.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Calgary Medical Examiners office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.