    • Investigation underway into fatal campground shooting of 26-year-old Calgary man near Conrich, Alta. early Sunday

    Strathmore RCMP and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that took place at the Mountain View Campground near Conrich early Sunday morning.

    Just after midnight, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the campground, which is located at Range Road 284 and Highway 1.

    Officers arrived to discover a man suffering gunshot wounds. EMS provided treatment, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The deceased has been identified as a 26-year-old Calgary resident.

    An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Calgary Medical Examiners office.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

