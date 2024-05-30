Isolated showers with cooler winds Thursday; seasonal conditions return by the weekend

Thursday will be another unsettled day in southern Alberta.

A large low pressure system that moved from central Alberta to the southern edge of the Northwest Territories is continuing to impact southern Alberta.

A second low in southern Saskatchewan and a ridge of high pressure in northern B.C. are all combining to funnel moisture into some areas – including the southeast corner of Alberta and the northern border between Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

With the counter-clockwise circulation around and between the systems, rain is likely in central and southern Alberta Thursday with the potential for some non-severe thunderstorms. Winds are going to remain stronger and they will be cool due to a northwesterly flow.

As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, rain was visible on many 511 Alberta cameras – especially along the southeastern corridor of the Trans-Canada Highway in Alberta.

As that ridge tracks east over the next couple of days, warmer air will back into southern Alberta pushing temperatures into seasonal ranges for both daytime highs and overnight lows, and sunshine will become more prevalent.