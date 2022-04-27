It's a girl! Calgary Zoo provides update on newborn gorilla

The Wilder Institute-Calgary Zoo confirms the baby gorilla born last week is a girl.

Zoo officials say Dossi, a 21-year-old western lowland gorilla gave birth to a healthy baby on April 20, but officials were unable to immediately confirm the newborn's gender as it bonded with its mother.

"Dossi gave birth to her little one last Wednesday morning, April 20, at 8:22 a.m.," said Carrie Coleman, animal care supervisor. "I am very happy and excited on behalf of the whole animal care team and veterinary team to announce that Dossi's baby is a female.

"We wanted to make sure that we were very sure of her sex before we released it to everyone and we are just very excited to 100 per cent say that we do have a female baby gorilla. Congratulations to Dossi and Jasiri, we couldn't be more proud."

Both the mother and child are said to be doing well and are resting in the main gorilla habitat in the TransAlta Rainforest along with father Jasiri, a 23-year-old silverback.

The rainforest building remains closed to visitors as the troop bonds with its newest member.