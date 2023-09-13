'It’s a good step': Cardston residents react to end of longstanding ban on alcohol sales

Many residents in the southern Alberta town of Cardston say they're happy to hear a ban on liquor sales that has been in place for 121 years will soon be lifted.

Town council made the historic decision on Tuesday night, voting 5-2 in favour of a bylaw allowing restaurants and recreation facilities to apply for a liquor license.

"It might have a very changing effect on our town," said Cardston Mayor Maggie Kronen after the vote was passed.

"We will not know until it happens. Do I have fears? I do. But I trust the people also."

The town’s business community, which has long pushed for the town to lift its alcohol ban, is celebrating the decision.

"It was a pretty exciting night," said Shelley Ouellette, president of the Cardston Chamber of Commerce, on Wednesday.

"We had quite a few people there, for and against. The outcome was amazing, and there's been a lot of buzz this morning."

It will still be a while before residents and visitors can enjoy a drink in Cardston.

Business owners need to apply for a liquor license which could take several months to be approved.

Though passing of the bylaw won’t completely remove the town’s prohibition, at least one business owner says it's a step in the right direction.

"I think that it's a good step to allow for some additional choices and some additional sources of revenue for a few businesses in town," said Tanner Leavitt, owner of Guero Taco,

Prohibition has been a part of Cardston's fabric for generations.

The town, founded by Mormon settlers, never went along when Alberta lifted prohibition in 1923.

Recent census data show more than 60 per cent of Cardston residents are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, which prohibits alcohol consumption.

Ivan Negrych, owner of The Cobblestone Manor, says he's already had customers saying they won't support the establishment if it starts serving alcohol.

"My comment to that is that they will drive to Lethbridge, or Fort Macleod, or anywhere and sit in a restaurant that serves alcohol," he said.

In a previous plebiscite in 2014, two-thirds of voters rejected lifting the booze ban.