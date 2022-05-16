'It’s a huge part of our heritage': Lethbridge hockey fans thrilled about playoff return of Battle of Alberta

The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will meet in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 1991. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will meet in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 1991.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

White 'replacement theory' fuels racist attacks

A racist ideology seeping from the internet's fringes into the mainstream is being investigated as a motivating factor in the supermarket shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York. Most of the victims were Black.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina