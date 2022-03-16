‘It’s been a while’: Lethbridge Hurricanes eager to welcome back full capacity crowds

February 26 was the last time the Canes played on home ice, and now that the Alberta government has removed virtually all COVID restrictions, it’s also the last time they'll play in front of a half-capacity crowd. Players are feeling amped up about the potential of over 5,000 fans cheering them on too. February 26 was the last time the Canes played on home ice, and now that the Alberta government has removed virtually all COVID restrictions, it’s also the last time they'll play in front of a half-capacity crowd. Players are feeling amped up about the potential of over 5,000 fans cheering them on too.

