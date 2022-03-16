‘It’s been a while’: Lethbridge Hurricanes eager to welcome back full capacity crowds

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

The ENMAX Centre can host up to 5,200 patrons for a hockey game, and for the first time in what feels like forever, the Lethbridge Hurricanes can finally host a full capacity crowd tonight.

February 26 was the last time the 'Canes played on home ice, and now that the Alberta government has removed virtually all COVID restrictions, it’s also the last time they'll play in front of a half-capacity crowd. Players are feeling amped up about the potential of over 5,000 fans cheering them on too.

“Its super-exciting to know that the building can be full again,” said Hurricanes defenceman Joe Arntsen

“It’s been a while, since my 16-year-old year that we've had a full building, so if that happens, it’s going to be really exciting and some of the guys haven’t seen it yet. They're going to be shocked at how loud this building can get.”

The last time the 'Canes were greeted with a full crowd was on December 3 against the Brandon Wheat Kings, but just 21 days later, capacity limits and restrictions were imposed by the province. The added energy from the fans is something that Arntsen said could provide a much-needed boost for the team as the 'Canes look to secure a playoff spot.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” said Arntsen.

“I even noticed in the start of the year when we first had fans back, how much of a difference it makes, how much more jump you have coming onto the ice and how much more exciting it is just to play.”

After 19 days, the #WHLCanes return to the ENMAX Centre tonight at 7:00pm to face the Regina Pats!



Preview 👉 https://t.co/E7gcfsbveK pic.twitter.com/2Sx6k2fmc4 — Lethbridge Hurricanes (@WHLHurricanes) March 16, 2022

ADDED EXCITEMENT

Enmax Centre general manager Kim Gallucci said there’s some added excitement in the building ahead of tonight's game.

“We're looking forward to fans coming out and really enjoying themselves, as they had previously to COVID,” said Gallucci.

“Now they have the option to wear a mask or not wear a mask, but just to come in, have fun, watch the games and really enjoy themselves.”

Wednesday's opponent are the Regina Pats, a team with a lot of offensive weapons, including 16-year-old Connor Bedard who sits second in the WHL in goals scored.

The Hurricanes know it’s about shutting Bedard down if they're to be successful.

“He's a really exceptional player and you’ve got to know when he's on the ice,” said Arntsen.

Canada's Connor Bedard (16) skates against Austria during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

“I think if you shut him down, that’s a big key to it and then we just go from there, follow the systems and just play our game.”

Wednesday and Friday's games both have puck drops scheduled for 7 o'clock. With potentially full houses, it could provide the spark the Hurricanes need in order to make it to the post-season with only 13 regular-season games remaining in the 2021-22 season.