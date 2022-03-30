'It's incredible': Paralyzed Broncos hockey player getting upgrade on spinal device

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki attends a physiotherapy session in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki attends a physiotherapy session in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina