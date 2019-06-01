An enormous number of job seekers turned out to a job fair for Cowboys and officials say they've never seen so many people show up to try and find work before.

Applicants were lined up right out the door of Cowboys Casino in southeast Calgary on Saturday and the queue wound around the building and right up the block.

Paul Vickers, president of Cowboys Casino, said he was shocked by the amount of people who answered the job ad.

"I have never in my lifetime seen a lineup for a job at any of our restaurants, bars and pubs in 25 years. I've just never seen it. I'm in awe."

He believes it's likely an indicator of the tough times Calgary is facing.

"This has been particularly tough five years," he says. "The last few years have been really difficult here."

Vickers says he's still glad so many people want to work for the organization and adds the applicants include students looking to pay for tuition, others wanting to earn some extra money and people needing to just make ends meet.

"I can't explain this big lineup other than it's got to be a tough economy."

The organization is looking to hire 1,000 positions, including bartenders, cleaning staff, bussing staff and various other jobs, all for the Calgary Stampede next month.