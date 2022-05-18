‘It’s scary:’ Coaldale students react to mock car crash caused by distracted driving

Students and staff at Kate Andrews High School in Coaldale, Alta. got a first-hand look at the dangers of distracted driving on Wednesday, thanks to a mock car crash in the school's parking lot.

May 17 and 23 marks Canada's Road Safety Week, a time when RCMP conduct activities to reinforce safe driving behaviours and reduce the risk of injuries and death on roadways in advance of the Victoria Day long weekend.

The vehicles used in Wednesday's re-enactment were banged up with broken windows, and came from a real collision involving a distracted driver.

Students at the mock accident expressed shock when learning all the ways drivers can be distracted.

"I had no idea," said Amara Klassen.

"I thought cellphone for sure, drunk driving and drugs, but even simple things like taking a drink or doing your makeup – it’s just such easy things that can cause so much harm."

Coaldale Emergency Services, RCMP, AHS, EMS, TNT Towing and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) explained exactly what it would be like to be involved in a serious accident.

For some students, it hit close to home.

"I had a brother who ended up getting in a serious accident that almost cost him his life because someone fell asleep at the wheel," said Charlie Crombez.

"That really hurt watching my brother go through that all, and seeing how many people get distracted each day – it’s scary."

"It's really helpful for people to see this," she said.

"It’s really helpful for people to see this," she said.

Student Abigail Giacchetta had a very different experience than her peers.

She’s currently enrolled in the Kate Andrews Fire and Emergencies Academy – a two-year course that gives students hands-on experience at emergency response while still in high school.

During the mock accident, her job was to act as a patient who was t-boned by a distracted driver.

"When you're on a spine board and there’s four firemen on top of you saying 'okay we're going to lift you up,' it gets pretty intense," outlined Giacchetta.

"Getting rolled around, and you don't really know where you are, especially after an accident. It can get pretty scary pretty quick."

Students at Coaldale's Kate Andrews High School view a mock car crash intended to teach them the dangers of distracted driving. The distracted driving event was the first for students at Kate Andrews since 2018.

One Coaldale peace officer tells CTV just how important it is to get through to teens about the dangers of not paying attention when behind the wheel before it’s too late.

Distracted driving is behind about 25 per cent of all motor-vehicle accidents in Alberta, and getting caught while doing so in this province will cost you $300 and 3 demerit points against your license.