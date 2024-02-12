Jonas Brothers coming to Calgary Stampede

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas will be making the trip this summer to perform at the Calgary Stampede, officials announced Monday.

The Calgary Stampede says the trio will be taking the stage on July 13.

"With countless sold out shows and double-platinum hits, the Jonas Brothers are the definition of superstars," said Adam Oppenheim, president of Stampede Entertainment Inc.

"This is a unique must-see concert experience."

The Jonas Brothers have sold more than 20 million albums and earned more than 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits – three of those being consecutive number ones.

"The members simultaneously juggled prolific solo careers extending into television, film and successful business ventures," officials said.

"In 2023, Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a force to be reckoned with, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records."

Tickets for the concert, which include admission to Stampede Park on the day of the concert, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 15 with prices beginning at $65 plus fees and taxes.

Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.

Calgary Stampede insiders have the opportunity to buy tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Feb. 13. Details on how to join and enjoy a number of other exclusive offers can be found online.