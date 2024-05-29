Josh Gosling named new head coach for University of Calgary Dinos women's hockey program

The University of Calgary Dinos women's hockey program has a new head coach.

Josh Gosling was announced Wednesday as the team's seventh head coach.

He had been interim head coach since this past fall and also spent a pair of seasons as associate head coach.

Gosling worked alongside and took over for Carla MacLeod.

"Josh stepped into the head coach role mid-season last year and did an admirable job," said Ben Matchett, Dinos director of athletics.

"His collaborative approach, along with his demonstrated ability to recruit and build strong relationships with his athletes, are among the ingredients that will make him successful in this role.

Matchett expressed excitement for what's next in the University of Calgary Dinos Women's Hockey Joan Snyder Program of Excellence.

Gosling did, too.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the Dinos women's hockey program and confident in the direction this team is heading," Gosling said.

"I am excited to work with everyone involved and represent the prestigious University of Calgary."

In Wednesday's release, Gosling's 10-10-2 record as interim head coach was noted.

"The Dinos won nine of their final 14 regular season games to secure the fifth seed in the Canada West Playoffs," the release said.

"Under Gosling's guidance, Calgary defeated the Saskatchewan Huskies on the road in the conference quarter-final, overcoming a Game 1 loss, to clinch their first post-season series victory since 2015."