June marks the beginning of National Indigenous History Month

Canadians will spend this month learning about and celebrating the cultures, languages, knowledge, histories, and traditions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis, as June has been designated as National Indigenous History Month.

The Calgary Public Library, in partnership with The Confluence, is hosting an opening ceremony and round dance at The Confluence (formerly Fort Calgary).

Events are underway until 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon and will feature a round dance, tipi raising and teachings, traditional Dene and Inuit games, art, and a screening of Jordan River Anderson, The Messenger.

This is the first of numerous library events this June that will celebrate Indigenous culture and storytelling, with special programming on Neighbour Day on June 15 and National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21.

In a statement, Governor General Mary Simon said,” As we reflect on the wisdom and knowledge that has been passed down through the generations, we must also acknowledge the pain and trauma of the past and present and we must share stories of resilience, success and joy."

She urged Canadians to listen to the voices of Indigenous peoples and to their lived experiences and to engage in meaningful conversations.