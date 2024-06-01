CALGARY
Calgary

    • June marks the beginning of National Indigenous History Month

    National Indigenous History Month kicked off Saturday at The Confluence in Calgary. (Photo: Tyler Barrow) National Indigenous History Month kicked off Saturday at The Confluence in Calgary. (Photo: Tyler Barrow)
    Share

    Canadians will spend this month learning about and celebrating the cultures, languages, knowledge, histories, and traditions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis, as June has been designated as National Indigenous History Month.

    The Calgary Public Library, in partnership with The Confluence, is hosting an opening ceremony and round dance at The Confluence (formerly Fort Calgary).

    Events are underway until 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon and will feature a round dance, tipi raising and teachings, traditional Dene and Inuit games, art, and a screening of Jordan River Anderson, The Messenger.

    This is the first of numerous library events this June that will celebrate Indigenous culture and storytelling, with special programming on Neighbour Day on June 15 and National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21.

    In a statement, Governor General Mary Simon said,” As we reflect on the wisdom and knowledge that has been passed down through the generations, we must also acknowledge the pain and trauma of the past and present and we must share stories of resilience, success and joy."

    She urged Canadians to listen to the voices of Indigenous peoples and to their lived experiences and to engage in meaningful conversations.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Panama prepares to evacuate first island in face of rising sea level

    On a tiny island off Panama's Caribbean coast, about 300 families are packing their belongings in preparation for a dramatic change. Generations of Gunas who have grown up on Gardi Sugdub in a life dedicated to the sea and tourism will trade that next week for the mainland’s solid ground.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News