'Just like one of the guys': Linebacker Ruby Lastiwka fitting in on Ernest Manning football team

Although 17-year-old Ruby Lastiwka didn’t start playing football until she got into Grade 10, she is fitting right in as a member of the Ernest Manning senior boys football team.

Lastiwka says she was bound and determined to try out for the Ernest Manning junior football team.

“I heard about the meeting for the junior boys football team,” she said.

“I showed up with my parents, and my dad was like, 'This might be a good thing before rugby season starts, so give it a shot,' and I fell in love with it.

“There was nothing really telling me that I needed to play football, but I decided I wanted to, and when I want to make something happen, I make it happen.”

Lastiwka has been playing linebacker with the Griffins ever since. The year she’s playing on the senior team that will take on Notre Dame in the city semi-finals on Monday night.

Head coach Garth Melrose says she’s playing a big role on the team.

“Ruby is a competitor,” he said.

“Ruby is a fiery athlete with a lot of intensity and a lot of energy. Ruby plays on the field, and when she’s on the bench, she’s firing the boys up.”

“When we watch film and see Ruby on the sidelines, she’s always buzzing and bumping around, so it’s fun to have such an intense player on the team.”

Only girl on the team

Ruby is the only female on the team, but according to wide receiver Emmett Pachett, she isn’t treated any differently.

“I would say she’s just one of the guys at the end of the day,” said the 17-year-old Grade 12 student.

“She’s a teammate, and she doesn’t make that a big part of her identity as being a girl. She’s just a player and great teammate who supports everyone.”

Lastiwka says that’s just the way she likes it.

“The reality is I’m just an athlete and I’ve shown my coaches and teammates that I can perform to a high standard, so they treat me with that respect and they coach me how they would coach anyone else.”

“I’m grateful that they don’t ignore the fact that I’m a woman, but they embrace it as well.”

Lastiwka says trying out for the boys football team was one of the best decisions she ever made.

She encourages others who may be thinking about it to give it a shot.

“I didn’t think that football was going to be a thing for me, but as soon as that little idea came into my head this is where it led me to,” she said.

“If you’ve got that one little iota of motivation to do something you’ve just got to take it and you’ve got to do it because you never know where it’s going to lead you.”

“I’m having so much fun. Everyday it’s a lot of work, but I’m having so much fun.”