Juuse Saros makes 38 saves, leads Nashville Predators past Calgary Flames 2-1

NASHVILLE -

Juuse Saros made 38 saves, including 21 in the third period, to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

Roman Josi and Juuso Parssinen scored for Nashville, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Nikita Zadorov scored and Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for Calgary, which concluded a five-game road trip with a 2-1-2 record.

Josi and Parssinen scored goals six minutes apart in the first and Saros made them stand up, only allowing Zadorov’s second-period goal.

Saros had to be sharp in the third, as Calgary had a 21-5 shots-on-goal edge in the period.

Josi was credited with scoring the game’s first goal at 8:26 of the first, but he got some help from a fortunate bounce off of Zadorov. From the right point, Josi fired a one-timer toward the Calgary net. Just to the left of Markstrom, Cody Glass was entangled with Zadorov and Josi’s shot deflected off Markstrom’s stick then Zadorov’s leg and into the net.

Zadorov halved the Nashville lead with 1:53 remaining in the second with a wrist shot from the high slot.

Markstrom prevented Nashville from making it a two-goal game with 58.3 seconds remaining in the second when he made an acrobatic stacked pad save on Mikael Granlund’s shot from the right side.

POTENTIAL TYING GOAL NEGATED

Tyler Toffoli appeared to tie the game at 3:58 of the third after the puck entered the Nashville net following a goalmouth scramble. A video review overturned the goal after it was determined that Toffoli directed the puck into the net with his skate in a distinct kicking motion.

PARSSINEN TIES ROOKIE RECORD

Parssinen’s first-period goal extended his point streak to seven games, tying a Nashville franchise record previously set by Filip Forsberg in 2014.

Over his current streak, Parssinen has two goals and seven assists.

PK SUCCESS

The Flames entered Monday with the NHL’s seventh-ranked penalty kill at 82.1 per cent and denied Nashville on their three opportunities with the man advantage in the game. Calgary has allowed just one power-play goal in their past nine games.

While the Flames were officially 3-3 on the penalty kill, Parssinen’s goal came 10 seconds after his penalty expired and Nashville’s second power play lasted just 17 seconds due to a series of penalties.

UP NEXT

Predators: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Flames: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.