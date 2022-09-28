Kainai Wellness Program looks to help heal historical trauma with its Truth and Reconciliation Week

STAND OFF, Alta. -

The Kainai Wellness Program has been hosting a series of events this week in preparation for National Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30.

Wednesday marked the end of what the program calls its Truth and Reconciliation Week.

Dr. Terri-Lynn Fox, director of the Kainai Wellness Program, says events like these help heal trauma caused by the Canadian residential school system.

“We heal. Given the historical trauma, the intergenerational trauma. So it starts with us. Change starts with us, healing starts with us,” said Fox.

The wellness program held its closing ceremony for its Truth and Reconciliation Week in front of students from across the Blood Tribe Reserve.

Also in attendance were residential school survivors, who also participated in the ceremony.

Students and survivors passed batons between each other to symbolize the transfer of knowledge between generations.

“We also must ensure that we are passing on the good stuff. The ancient teachings, the language, the ceremonies. And so the symbolism of passing the baton is that,” said Fox.

But for others in attendance, the event meant even more.

Keith Chiefmoon, also with the Kainai Wellness Program, wants the children on the Blood Tribe Reserve to know that community will always look out for them.

“We want to let the children, our children, know, and I call them our kids, our children, that we are here to stay,” said Chiefmoon.

Chiefmoon is also excited by the opportunity to be able to share and teach the younger generation about their roots and Indigenous culture.

He’s proud of the tribe for being able to overcome the trauma of the residential schools.

“Today, we are acknowledging the fact that we are still here. And we're not going no place. Because we are, what you would say, we are very resilient,” said Chiefmoon.

This was the first time the Kainai Wellness Program has held such an event for Truth and Reconciliation Day.

But officials hope it won’t be the last.