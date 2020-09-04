CALGARY -- Kananaskis RCMP are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that took place Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. when RCMP officers were dispatched to a report of a serious motorcycle collsion on Kananaskis Lakes Trail in K-Country.

The motorcyclist, a 70 year-old male from Calgary, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Traffic was expected to be disrupted until 10 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the collision are asked to contact the RCMP at 403-609-0668