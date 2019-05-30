

Jordan Kanygin, CTV News Calgary





For nearly two decades, FunnyFest has been dishing out thousands of gut-shaking, earth-rattling, tears-in-your-eyes laughs. And it’s back for another year, kicking off Thursday.

Running through June 9, the festival is taking over 11 Calgary venues for 20 shows. More than two-dozen comedians from across North America will take the stage.

With six performers, each show is a fast-paced and laugh-packed 60 minutes. It’s also a nice distraction during tough economic times, according to festival founder Stu Hughes.

"It’s comic relief for economic grief," Hughes said Thursday at the festival launch on Stephen Avenue. "We believe that one of God’s greatest gifts is sharing laughter."

Tickets are $20 and a portion of the proceeds go to local charities. Giving back, perhaps even more than handing out laughs, is what organizers say is the focus of the festival.

"There’s 20 charities in the community we support by either giving them tickets for their volunteers or tickets they can sell," Hughes explained.

Some of the event’s performers include:

Kevin Farley, who has appeared in movies like Beverly Hills Ninja and Black Sheep with his brother Chris Farley

Tommy Savitt, winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition and Boston International Comedy Festival

Chris Fairbanks, whose comedy has appeared on Comedy Central, Conan, Last Comic Standing and Jimmy Kimmel Live

2007 Just For Laughs winner Sean Lecomber

Comedy newcomers including Niek Theelen, the co-winner of the 2019 FunnyFest Talent Search

"For me it’s a great opportunity just to be able to perform with comics from all over," said Theelen.

The Red Deer-based comic started writing in university and was urged by a professor to give comedy a shot. He hasn’t looked back.

"I got kind of addicted to it, really," Theelen said. "I just like to try to make people laugh and have fun with it."

Hughes said prices haven’t changed in the festival’s nearly 20-year history

"It’s a pipeline of laughs – the only pipeline here that doesn’t require environmental protection rulings or political interference."

Show schedules and ticket information can be found on FunnyFest’s website.