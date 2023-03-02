Kevin Stanfield's forecast: A warm and windy Thursday before another waft of snow

Out of the gate, our wind speed defied expectations – this is a good sign for those looking forward to a significant warm-up today.

However, there are some caveats to draw upon; for one, blowing snow! The upper layer of our snowpack is ripe for a bustle across the roadways, which will make for some mean gusts. Environment Canada has changed their tune to gusts upwards of 80 km/h early today as part of our temperature transition – this tracks, given that we were in the negatives overnight.

The high-pressure wave that previously encompassed both Friday and Saturday has fallen off, somewhat, now only traipsing through Friday in full. This is on account of the snowfall coming Sunday; Saturday’s starting to provide an express lane to the flurries; we’re still a couple of days out, but I won’t be shocked if this wave starts up before the sun sets Saturday. Doesn’t do much to change the snowfall amount… it’s still three to five centimetres. Further, the chance of flurries Monday has fallen off hard, since this line’s moving up.

Speaking of, as a point of good news, today we’re back to eleven hours of daylight per day!

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -8 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -10 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: some cloud, chance of flurries low -12 C

Sunday

Snow

Daytime high: -11 C

Evening: mostly cloudy, low -16 C

Monday

Mostly cloudy

Daytime high: -12 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -17 C

