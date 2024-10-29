CALGARY
Calgary

    • Kolesar scores twice as Golden Knights whip Flames 5-0

    Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after scoring against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after scoring against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    Share

    Keegan Kolesar had two goals and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Calgary Flames 5-0 on Monday night.

    Vegas closed out a 4-0 homestand, outscoring its opponents 24-8 during the impressive stretch. Kolesar posted his first career multigoal game.

    Alex Pietrangelo, Mark Stone and Nic Roy also scored, and Adin Hill made 16 saves in the team’s first shutout of the season.

    Dan Vladar made 31 saves for the Flames.

    TAKEAWAYS

    Flames: Entered with the fourth-lowest faceoff win percentage (44.9 per cent) and was even worse Monday, winning just 42.1 per cent of the faceoffs.

    Golden Knights: Per Money Puck, the top line of Stone, Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev has produced 13 goals during 5-on-5 play, the most in the NHL for a single-line combination.

    KEY MOMENT

    Eichel intercepted a Brayden Pachal pass through the neutral zone early in the second period, skated into Vegas’ offensive territory and backhanded a drop pass to Stone, who was there to fire it past Vladar for a 2-0 lead.

    KEY STAT

    Calgary forward Mikael Backlund skated in his 999th NHL game. He made his NHL debut on Jan. 8, 2009. He is poised to become the 19th player of Swedish descent to skate in 1,000 NHL contests.

    UP NEXT

    Flames: Visit the Utah Hockey Club on Wednesday.

    Golden Knights: Visit the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario to provide taxpayers with $200 rebate

    The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News