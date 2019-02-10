A Calgary man, charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Dexter Bain in 2010, has been found guilty once more.

The jury returned the guilty verdict in the retrial on Sunday.

Ledesma was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison back in 2015 but the Alberta Court of Appeal found issues with the confession he made to undercover officers. A new trial was ordered in the case.

Bain’s family says they’re relieved that the court has convicted their son’s killer once more.

“We’re very happy with the way it turned out. There’s no good answer for it that would bring my son back but at least we know that his killer will be incarcerated at some point,” said his mother Kim Godin.

Bain was shot to death during an attempted robbery at the Our Place Pub and Grill on 26 Avenue N.E. on November 27, 2010.

Police say three offenders came in through the back door at about 3:00 a.m. and confronted Bain.

After an altercation, shots were fired and Bain was fatally wounded as a result.

Ledesma was identified as one of the suspects and was arrested at the Calgary Remand Centre where he was being held on unrelated charges.

Godin thanked all the hard work of the Calgary Police Service and the prosecutor’s office that brought them to this point.

“That’s just amazing and I know that so many officers were involved and we just appreciate them and the Crown attorney.”

She says she’s already spoken to Bain’s daughter over the phone and she also thanked everyone for what they did.

Bain’s stepfather says his gratitude also goes out to everyone in Calgary.

“I want to thank the people of Calgary and the jury. Four weeks away from their family; it takes a lot. We want to thank the whole City of Calgary; thank you very much,” said Anthony Lubrano.

Godin says she does forgive Ledesma and prays for him and his family.

“God forgives everyone. It doesn’t matter what you’ve done; even if you’ve murdered someone. While it’s very difficult for me to say, ‘I forgive him,’ I do forgive him. I pray for his soul and I pray for that of his family’s.”

She says Ledesma’s mother will also be suffering like her, but in a different way.

“He will be in jail, again, and I think through his life he’s been in jail a lot. That’s like losing your child. I pray for her. She’s got to be a strong woman.”

Despite being found guilty, Ledesma was released from custody on a promise to appear for his sentencing hearing on Monday. Godin calls that decision “ridiculous.”

“I just can’t believe that somebody can be found guilty of murder...and they can walk the streets. Yes, he has an ankle bracelet, but you know, he has quite the history. He’s been on trial many times and found guilty of different things. To be able to walk the streets, that’s just the way it is.”

The Crown is seeking 10 years for Ledesma. The hearing is scheduled to take place at 4:00 p.m. on Monday.