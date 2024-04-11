CALGARY
Calgary

    • 'Larry' the porcupine blamed for chair lift delay at Fernie Alpine Resort

    "Larry" the porcupine caused a delay on the Timber Chair at Fernie Alpine Resort on April 11, after chewing through the chair lift's wiring. (Source: Fernie Alpine Resort/Facebook) "Larry" the porcupine caused a delay on the Timber Chair at Fernie Alpine Resort on April 11, after chewing through the chair lift's wiring. (Source: Fernie Alpine Resort/Facebook)
    

    Skiers and boarders at Fernie Alpine Resort had to wait to use a chair lift on Thursday morning, thanks to a mischievous porcupine.

    In a social media post, the southeastern B.C. resort said it had to perform some unexpected maintenance on the Timber Chair.

    A porcupine, affectionately named “Larry”, spent the night chewing through wiring required to make the chair lift run, according to the post.

    The resort’s lift maintenance team fixed the damage and the Timber Chair reopened at 9:16 am.

    Larry was given his name by the assistant director of the Fernie Ski Patrol.

