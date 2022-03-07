Last Chance Cat Ranch served stop order from City of Lethbridge

The Last Chance Cat Ranch is on its ninth life after receiving a stop order from the City of Lethbridge.

For 18 years the organization has been rescuing feral and abandoned cats from across southern Alberta.

But now they have 12 month to find a new facility or be shut down, according to founder Elizabeth Ginn.

"Just the thought of us not existing anymore is frightening and devastating and where do we go from here?" she said.

The city issued a stop order after getting complaints from a neighbour.

The order comes with addendums that only two volunteers a day are allowed to be in the shelter and food deliveries are limited to once a week.

"What we have been told that we can and cannot do is going to greatly impact on our overall operation and we're struggling with what the next step forward is," Ginn told CTV News.

There are currently around 60 rescued cats from 17 communities being cared for at the shelter. Esther Murillo, one of the senior volunteers, says having fewer volunteers will be devastating to the facility and felines.

"I can't imagine anyone maintaining the house as we have it now with only two," said Murillo.

"That's endangerment to our animals if we can't keep them healthy."

Ginn says she will appeal the order at the end of the month.

The City of Lethbridge issued a statement to CTV News.

"The Last Chance Cat Ranch has been issued a phased in stop order for being in violation with the City’s Land Use Bylaw," it read.

"The specifics of the order have been provided to the organization and they have been given time to make this transition to ensure the animals can be cared for. When the city issues a stop order, there is an operational process that is followed by city staff. To be fair to all parties, there is also a clearly defined appeal process through the Subdivision and Development Appeal Board (SDAB).

"At this time, the Last Chance Cat Ranch has filed an appeal to the SDAB and that process will be followed, as per legislation. The date of that appeal is being set at this time, working with the Last Chance Cat Ranch to determine an appropriate time.

"The work of the Last Chance Cat Ranch has been a valued service in our community and we thank the dedicated volunteers that have helped the organization over the years."

Even though they have a year to find a new location, Ginn worries about what the future will hold.

"There's a lot of work that needs to be done," she said.

"For us, it’s looking for what our future is, but it’s also the future of abandoned and homeless cats in the region overall."

CTV news reached out to the complainant who declined to comment while the process takes its course.

The Last Chance Cat Ranch runs primarily on donations and the same will go when looking for funding or benefactors for a new location.

To help the Last Chance Cat Ranch find and pay for a new facility, you can visit their Facebook page.