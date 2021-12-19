Lending a hand to the city’s most vulnerable

CALGARY -

Winter gear and healthy food were given out to Calgarians struggling with homelessness Sunday.

The annual Happy Holidays with Less Fortunate Calgarians event was hosted by the Love with Humanity Association.

One of the event’s goals is to “spread the love and see smiles on their faces,” according to the group.

They also handed out $25 gift cards to four people celebrating birthdays.

The Love with Humanity Association is a registered non-profit organization that was founded in 2018.