Lethbridge art walk pays tribute to missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit and LGBTQQI-A community

An art display has been set up in the river bottom to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, two-spirited and LGBTQQI-A people.

The walk is set up along Coalbanks Trail near the Helen Schuler Nature Centre.

The display features pieces created by local artists to share different perspectives of lives lost due to violence and support the red dress project.

“Local artists have contributed their art towards this women’s memorial march and as well we are honouring Jaime Black’s Red Dress Project that she started in 2010, and we’ve hung dresses within the nature reserve," said Tseten Drawu, an ArtWalk organizer.

These dresses are inspired by Jaime Black's Red Dress Project of 2010

Organizers say the walk is an opportunity to come together to grieve the loss of loved ones, while remembering women who are still missing.

The display will be up until March 16.

A women's memorial art walk is being held in Lethbridge through March 16