Lethbridge, Blood Tribe fire departments launch training partnership

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

Lethbridge firefighters train frequently as part of their job so they’re prepared whenever they’re called up, but their most recent training session had some guests.

Firefighters from the Blood Tribe Emergency Services came to Lethbridge to train at the Lethbridge firefighter training facility.

“Between Blood Tribe and ourselves, we decided to do some joint training where they would bring their members in, utilize our training grounds. They don't have the faculties we do have,” said Wes Borland, deputy chief of training for Lethbridge Fire and Emergency services.

The idea was first pitched by Blood Tribe Fire Chief Travis Coleman. He's worked with some of the Lethbridge fire chiefs in the past and sees joint training as beneficial.

“In my prior chief position I had done a lot of training here, I’ve trained with some of the senior members. So just with our experience and the partnerships that we've had before. Now with my new position at Blood Tribe it worked out really well,” Coleman said.

The new partnership provides valuable experience for the Blood Tribe firefighters as many of them are younger and less experienced than members of other departments.

Training with their more experienced Lethbridge counterparts is a big learning opportunity for the Blood Tribe firefighters.

“For us it's just a huge opportunity to work with the experienced firefighters and paramedics from Lethbridge. We have a younger staff out at the blood tribe so it's huge on the mentorship. The training, the partnerships, the mutual aid agreements those types of things. So we're just really happy to be here,” said Coleman.

The training also benefits Lethbridge’s fire department.

Different departments are called to the same emergencies and being able to work together can save lives.

“At any point if another agency does come in and they're maybe not on the same page then things can go awry. If everyone is on the same page though they can be utilized as basically our own staff,” Borland said.

So far, there has only been one official training session between the Lethbridge and Blood Tribe fire departments, but there’s talks to make it an annual event.

The Lethbridge Fire Department is also looking to create training partnerships with other departments.