LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Salons, barbershops, tattoo parlours and piercing shops have all been given the green light to welcome back customers by appointment only this coming Monday for one-on-one services.

However, some salon owners in Lethbridge are trying to keep their expectations in check knowing the province could reverse Thursday’s decision if cases surge in the coming weeks.

Owner of Southern Roots Hair Design Davita Deering said she feels fortunate to be able to re-open, but knows everything could change in short order.

“It’s a little scary. You kind of wonder if you’re going to get another notice saying actually, we’re shutting you down… It can be hard when they’re yo-yoing because you spend all this money to re-open, just for them to turn around and say actually, we’re going to close you.”

Owner of Catwalk Salon & Spa Levi Cox shares a similar sentiment when it comes to opening and closing because of restrictions.

“The first shutdown, I shut down with 24 staff and 17 came back. This time, I shut down with 22 staff, I’m already down to 19. People don’t understand the effect that this takes on people’s mental health… when they can’t afford to pay their bills during this closure.”

Despite their concerns, both business owners say they can’t wait to be able to provide services for her clients.

Deering recently had to hold a bottle drive to cover some of her businesses operational costs, but things are starting to look up.

“The phones have been flooded and it’s awesome to see the support. Everyone wants to get in and get their hair done, and start feeling good. Getting your hair done is a positive experience.” said Deering.

For Sacred Skin Tattooz’ owner Lonny Hurt, he’s been ready to open for weeks and said he can’t wait to start getting customers in the door.

“I can go grocery shopping again! I was just really excited to actually start making some money again. We are falling way behind, the bills are still coming in, but there’s no income coming in. We need to be working. Sitting at home doing nothing doesn’t do anything for me.”

All three businesses are expecting a busy couple of weeks with repeat customers flooding their phone lines.