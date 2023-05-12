Lethbridge businesses feeling the Mother’s Day fever

Mother's Day is one of the busiest times of the year for Lethbridge florists such as BLOOMdiggity Flower Shop, owned by Chelsa Larson Mother's Day is one of the busiest times of the year for Lethbridge florists such as BLOOMdiggity Flower Shop, owned by Chelsa Larson

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES | Leafs score to cut Panthers lead 2-1

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are gearing up to see how their team will duke it out against the Florida Panthers as they continue to fight for NHL playoff survival.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina