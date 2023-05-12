Lethbridge businesses feeling the Mother’s Day fever

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

This Sunday is Mother’s Day, a day to love, cherish and spoil all the beautiful moms in your life.

It's also one of the busiest days of the year for many local businesses who'll be working hard to make sure all the mothers out there have the best day possible.

Many are working hard to show all of the moms, grandmas and wives just how special they are.

Some should be prepared to be showered with flowers.

"We have a lot of stuff these days and sometimes flowers are just that beautiful, fresh, uplifting gift option that people can enjoy," said the owner of BLOOMdiggity Flower Shop in Lethbridge, Chelsa Larson.

"It brightens their mood, adds scent to the space and it's just a Mother’s Day staple."

It's one of the busiest times of year for BLOOMdigity. Staff have been working for weeks putting together arrangements.

"I actually looked back and the first one was placed in January of this year," Larson told CTV News.

"That's not very typical but usually it starts trickling in come March and April and then especially at the beginning of May."

A NICE MEAL OUT

Another way that many choose to show their moms love is to give them a break from cooking and treat them to a nice meal out.

"We want to make sure everyone has a real special experience with their families," said Mikala Carson, the marketing coordinator for the Water Tower Grill & Bar.

The Water Tower Grill and Bar is a popular Mother's Day destination in Lethbridge

"It gives mom time off and time out of the house for a little bit to treat her to a special meal and a special time with their family as well."

While many moms look forward to being showered with love and presents, others are just happy to spend their Mother’s Day relaxing with the ones they love most.

"I like something really low-key with any holiday, including Mother's Day," said Carly Adams, a mother, stepmother and grandmother.

"It's just kind of nice to spend time together, maybe have a little bit of time on my own to do something but it's just really nice to be with family."

"I think it's just a day where we're all together and getting along probably because that would be ideal," added mother of two, Tabeja Warkentin

"I have teenage kids so it doesn’t always happen so that's all we're going to do. My daughters graduating tonight so I'm picking up her corsage so it's perfect for Mother’s Day."

REMEMBERING THE ONES WE'VE LOST

Mother's Day is also a chance to remember all the ones we've lost over the years.

That's why the city will be handing out free roses at the Mountain View Cemetery.

Roses will be made available starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday for the first 300 visitors, which can be picked up at the Mountain View Cemetery office.

The cemeteries staff first started offering flowers on Mother’s and Father’s Day in 2018.

Cemeteries are popular Mother's Day destinations as well

The program continued in 2019 and 2022 but staff had to pause the initiative in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

"Its super special for us," said Ashley Walker, the City of Lethbridge’s parks community manager.

"Mother's Day is one of the busiest days at the cemetery so to be able to be a part of the visitors day and be able to brighter their day a little bit is really, really special for us."