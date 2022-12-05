Lethbridge Charity Checkstop totals released by police

The Lethbridge Police Service is celebrating another successful Charity Checkstop.

The annual event sees volunteers collect donations of new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food to help make Christmas a little merrier for the city's less fortunate.

Donations go to the Christmas Hope campaign, benefiting Volunteer Lethbridge, the Interfaith Food Bank, the Lethbridge Food Bank, Lethbridge Family Services, Salvation Army and My City Care.

Police say Saturday's Charity Checkstop collected 490 gifts, 601 kilograms of food and $1,039 in cash donations.

Donations for the Christmas Hope campaign will be accepted until Dec. 23,

For more information about the campaign you can visit the Christmas Hope website.