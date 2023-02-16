Lethbridge College, U of L see jump in interest for hybrid learning following pandemic

School officials at the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge College are seeing growing demand for hybrid learning – a combination of online and in-person instruction. School officials at the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge College are seeing growing demand for hybrid learning – a combination of online and in-person instruction.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina