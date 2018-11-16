In acknowledgment of Indigenous rights, the Lethbridge Provincial Courthouse now offers an eagle feather and bibles as options for swearing an oath on the witness stand.

A smudge ceremony was held Friday where the eagle feather was presented to Court of Queen’s Benach and the Provincial Court of Alberta as a gift.

“We have a lot of traditional people,” explained Tony Delaney of the Kainai Peacemaking Program. “They won’t be swearing on the bible, or to affirm, they can use the feather.”

Justice officials say the move is long overdue and the eagle feather symbolizes truth, peace and reconciliation.

“It doesn’t take a genius to understand that our world has done a lot to destroy Aboriginal people’s world and their culture,” said Justice Jim Langston of the Court of Queen’s Bench. “I see this not as an end, I see it as a beginning. There are all kinds of things we can do in terms of a better response to aboriginal issues.”

“Historically, it’s been a very troubling relationship,” added Judge Derek Redman, assistant Chief Judge for the southern region. “Even through the present day, the number of First Nations people in jails, for example, and in the justice system is far, far greater than their percentage in the normal population.”

Several weeks prior to the ceremony, judges and clerks in the southern region were invited to attend a traditional sweat where they were educated on the importance of the eagle father and proper handling techniques.

Officials hope to eventually obtain enough eagle feathers for all courts throughout southern Alberta.

With files from CTV Lethbridge’s Terry Vogt