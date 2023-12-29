Lethbridge Curling Club hosts provincial mixed doubles championship

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Some of Alberta’s finest curlers have descended on Lethbridge as the provincial mixed doubles championship official kicked off last night.

Twenty four teams from across Alberta are battling it out to become the provincial mixed double champions.

The winning team will earn at spot at the Canadian championship in Fredericton this March.

“For the 2024 Alberta mixed curling championship we have a tremendous field of competitors here in Lethbridge. Many of them are getting geared up and set for the Olympic trials,” said Michael Laderoute, championship coordinator for Curling Alberta.

The tournament is being hosted by the Lethbridge Curling Club for the second time in the past five years.

It also has plenty of experience with hosting other provincial and national tournaments.

Laderoute said “it's a beautiful facility here in Lethbridge. The management and the membership is very engaged. The absolutely put on a great event.”

The event features a blend of the best curlers from across the province, in addition to local curlers

PLANNING STARTED IN JUNE

Planning and preparation for the tournament began in June of last year.

Volunteers have worked tirelessly to get ready to host the curlers.

“Volunteers are always sort of behind the scenes, we don't always see them. But we've got over 50 volunteers for this event from on ice umpires, scoring, tem services, and 50/50 sellers. The whole thing it runs on are volunteers,” said Lethbridge Curling Club general manager, Kirk Mearns.

It isn't just curlers from other cities and towns competing, either: local curlers will also have the chance to shine on the provincial stage.

“Last night there was a bunch of people we knew who came out to watch. That was cool to see because we don’t end up playing here much for competitions,” said Lethbridge Curling Club member and competitor Rhett Whittmire.

His playing partner, Kayleigh Shannon, said “it's exciting to curl in Lethbridge because we have such a great fan base here.”

The tournament runs until Sunday with the final draw scheduled for noon.

Admission for spectators is free throughout the championship.