Alberta Sheriffs have fenced off a known problem house in north Lethbridge and evicted the occupants in an effort to curb drug activity and other criminal concerns.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit of Alberta Sheriffs launched an investigation into the home at 1837 7 Avenue North in May following complaints regarding suspected drug trafficking. A search of the property on June 29, 2018 resulted in charges against two suspects.

A court order permitted investigators with Alberta Sheriffs to shutter the home for 90 days and the owners of the property agreed to the closure. The fences are scheduled to be removed on January 8, 2019.

According to the Ministry of Justice, police responded to the home on 12 occasions since March of this year.