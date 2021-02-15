LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- It was a strange Family Day in Lethbridge with all in-person family events cancelled due to health restriction, most notably the University of Lethbridge’s ‘Play Day’ event.

Fortunately, in a pandemic-worthy pivot, the U of L decided to not only host it online, they also expended it a week, and in doing so changed the event's name to ‘Play Week’.

“For 10 years we’ve been able to provide a venue for families to gather on Family Day and celebrate being together in a play atmosphere,” said Dr. Mike Mahon, U of L president and vice-chancellor.

“We obviously can’t supply the venue this year, but the essence of play isn’t confined to a specific place, it’s the act of play that matters, wherever you are.”

Through their Play Week Facebook Event, the U of L is offering multiple activities including live musical performances, science experiments and even a make-your-own robot activity using recyclable materials found around the house.

Kerry Gellrich is a partner with North and Co. LLP, ‘Play Days’ sponsor for the past three years, and she’s ecstatic to be able to bring it back for another year despite all the roadblocks.

“The fact that the U of L has stepped up and kept this going, I think, is incredibly meaningful for everybody, particularly the kids involved.”

‘Play Week’ will be running until Feb 20.

While some took to online to spend their Family Day, others decided to embrace the cold and head out for some fresh air.

Families headed to Nicholas Sheran Park in droves to have some fun and get some exercise, all while spending some quality time together.

There were skaters, cross country skiers and ice fishers galore - all keeping their distance from one another's cohorts.

With the recent cold snap nearing the end, some families were just excited to get out of the house.

“We’re glad that the freezing temperatures are finally letting up enough to finally get outside,” Kelly Morris told CTV while out skating with her son Max.

“We’ve been pent up inside for a couple days and we’re just happy to get out and enjoy some sunshine.”

For others, this year’s Family Day was more of an excuse to get away from family.

Wesley, Austin and Toby are in ninth grade and were out ice fishing and celebrating a new holiday of their own.

“We’re spending today as a ‘Buddy Day’ ice fishing, kind of as an excuse to get out of the house,” said Toby.

“Time with the family has been in no shortage with the whole pandemic thing.”

Whether you spent the day inside, or out, with family, or buddies, there’s no arguing that this year’s Family Day was one for the books.

For more information on the University of Lethbridge’s ‘Play Week’, you can visit their website.







