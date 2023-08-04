Lethbridge father sentenced to 7 years in assault case involving six-week-old baby girl

A police officer arrives at the provincial court building in Lethbridge, Alta., on Sept. 23, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) A police officer arrives at the provincial court building in Lethbridge, Alta., on Sept. 23, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina