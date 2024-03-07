Lethbridge Hurricanes continue their playoff push

The Lethbridge Hurricanes beat their rival Medicine Hat Tigers 5-1 Wednesday night to inch closer to the playoffs.

Logan Wormald had two goals, including the eventual game winner that led him to be named first star.

"We came out of the gates flying, that was our plan," he said. "We executed it to perfection. We just kept at it for the rest of the game and it worked out well for us."

The win earned the Hurricanes two important points as they sick in the thick of the playoff race.

Lethbridge is now seventh in the eastern conference, leading eighth-place Prince Albert by one point and ninth-place Calgary by three.

"It's huge for us," said defenceman Noah Chadwick, who picked up two assists in Wednesday’s win.

"Every game going on is important, and you always want to beat your rival, keep climbing the standings and finish as hard as we can."

It wasn’t long ago that the Hurricanes found themselves on a seven-game losing skid that nearly took them out of a playoff spot.

Since snapping that streak, Lethbridge has won five out of their last six games to give themselves some breathing room.

"I think during our skid we were a little bit non-competitive, lacked a little bit of attention to detail," said Hurricanes assistant coach Ryan Aasman.

"I think our guys' mindset has changed that way. Knowing what kind of spot we're in, we're looking to save our lives every day, during practice and during games."

Players and coaches know there's still work to be done before they can lock up a playoff spot.

"We have to put our best foot forward every night. It's not necessarily a distraction, it's just the reality of the situation. We just accept that and keep pushing forward," Chadwick said.

The Hurricanes are back in action at home Friday night for another important game.

They face off against the Brandon Wheat Kings, who are just two points ahead of the Hurricanes, at 7 p.m.