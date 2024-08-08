CALGARY
Calgary

    • Lethbridge International Airshow announces its permanent dissolution

    The organizers of the Lethbridge International Airshow announced Thursday that the event is being permanently discontinued. (Photo: X@Leth_Airshow) The organizers of the Lethbridge International Airshow announced Thursday that the event is being permanently discontinued. (Photo: X@Leth_Airshow)
    Share

    The organizers of the Lethbridge International Airshow announced Thursday that the event is being permanently discontinued.

    “This decision comes after careful consideration and reflects the challenges and changing circumstances impacting our ability to continue delivering this beloved event,” organizers said in a media statement.

    The organization cited a number of reasons for calling the airshow off.

    Among them were challenges securing grants and funding from event partners. Another challenge was sourcing demonstration models that fit the confines of Lethbridge Airport landing strips.

    They added that legal and logistical requirements have grown, while the available pool of volunteers has “become challenging,” considering the time of year and competition from other events.

    “We extend our deepest gratitude to the community of Lethbridge and surrounding areas for their unwavering support and enthusiasm,” the statement said. “Your passion for the airshow has been the driving force behind our efforts, and we are incredibly proud of the memories we’ve created together.”

