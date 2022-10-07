Lethbridge man accused of making lewd, harassing calls to Medicine Hat businesses
A Medicine Hat Police Service investigation into indecent, harassing phone calls to local businesses has led to charges against a Lethbridge man.
Police officials say the investigation followed multiple complaints from staff at several Medicine Hat businesses over the last few months regarding repeated, unwanted lewd calls that would disrupt their workday.
Investigators identified 31-year-old Jacob Jacobsen as the suspected vulgar caller and he was arrested on Wednesday at his home in Lethbridge.
Jacobsen's charges include:
- Six counts of criminal harassment;
- Six counts of indecent telephone calls; and,
- Breach of undertaking.
Jacobsen was released from custody ahead of his Oct. 13 court appearance.
MHPS officials believe additional businesses received harassing calls over the last few months but did not report the conversations to police.
Anyone who received a vulgar call is encouraged to report the incident to police at 403-529-8420.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Fair weather through the weekend in Calgary
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Canada takes aim at Iranian regime through new financial, immigration measures
Canada will be pursuing a series of new financial and immigration measures against Iran, as well expanding its sanctions regime, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.
Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
Health Canada approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada
Canada helps buy Juno Beach land in France to stop proposed condo development
The battle to save a part of Juno Beach in France from development is over after the Canadian government announced it would pitch in to buy the land and prevent the construction of a condo on the historic battlefield.
Shorts or a jacket (and umbrella)? Thanksgiving forecast varies across the country
Thanksgiving weekend weather is shaping up to be drastically different depending on where in the country you live.
What are BA.2.75 and BQ 1.1? The two emerging COVID-19 subvariants raising concern among infectious disease experts
Two new subvariants of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 identified in recent months could fuel increased cases and hospitalizations in Canada through the fall and winter, infectious disease experts say.
BREAKING | Uvalde school district suspends entire district police department
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has suspended the entire UCISD police department on Friday, according to a news release from the district.
Who is Danielle Smith? UCP leader and Alberta's next premier
The United Conservative Party has placed Danielle Smith, the former leader of the now defunct Wildrose Party, at the helm as it looks to solidify support ahead of the next provincial election.
On his 70th birthday, Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making
As he turns 70 on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making: His army is suffering humiliating defeats in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians are fleeing his mobilization order, and his top lieutenants are publicly insulting military leaders.
Hockey Canada calls emergency meeting as sponsors pull support
Hockey Canada’s board of directors called an emergency meeting Thursday night under mounting pressure from top corporate sponsors, political leaders and provincial organizations stemming from the group's apparent unwillingness to address its handling of alleged sexual assaults.
Edmonton
-
Hockey Alberta demands action from Hockey Canada
Hockey Alberta says it is taking its own steps to make the game safer in light of how its national body has handled sexual assault allegations.
-
Brooks-Medicine Hat UCP MLA tenders resignation, encourages Smith to run
The UCP MLA for Brooks-Medicine Hat says she has tendered her resignation and is encouraging recently selected UCP leader Danielle Smith to run in the riding.
-
Danielle Smith wins Alberta UCP leadership, named premier-designate
After a night of delays, the vote counts came hard and fast, resulting in Danielle Smith being named the UCP’s new leader and Alberta's next premier.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man's 2nd-degree murder conviction restored in Japanese student's death
The Supreme Court of Canada has restored the second-degree murder conviction handed to a British Columbia man for the 2016 slaying of a visiting Japanese student, even though the prosecution relied on evidence not usually admissible in court.
-
Teens attacked traffic control flagger with bear spray in midday assault: New Westminster police
Police are appealing to the public for help tracking down a group of teenage suspects after they allegedly attacked a traffic control flagger with bear spray in New Westminster earlier this week.
-
Staff shortages lead to BC Ferries cancellations amid busy Thanksgiving weekend
Staff shortages at BC Ferries have led to cancellations on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.
Atlantic
-
More than 13,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. still without power two weeks after Fiona
More than 13,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
'There'll be no turkey': Sombre Thanksgiving for Atlantic Canadians hit hard by Fiona
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been dampened for thousands in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia who are still without power -- almost two weeks since Fiona hit on Sept. 24.
-
One week after N.S. premier asked for more troops, fewer boots on ground
One week after the Nova Scotia premier asked Ottawa for more soldiers to help clean up the mess caused by post-tropical storm Fiona, there are actually fewer troops on the ground than there were earlier this week.
Vancouver Island
-
Man found dead near Saanich pedestrian trail
Police say there is no risk to the public after the body of an unknown man was found Thursday near a pedestrian and cycling trail in Saanich, B.C. Saanich police detectives and the B.C. Coroners Service are working to identify the man who was found near the Lochside Regional Trail in the area of Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue.
-
Canadian military selects new pistol to replace aging handguns
The Canadian military is getting new pistols to replace its current Second World War-era sidearms. The Department of National Defence on Friday announced an initial contract award of US$3.2 million to outfit the Canadian Army with 7,000 new handguns and holsters.
-
Downtown Victoria road closures expected for marathon
Commuters should expect road closures in Victoria and Oak Bay this weekend as thousands participate in the Royal Victoria Marathon. The event, which starts early Sunday morning, includes a full marathon, half marathon, eight-kilometre run and a kids' run.
Toronto
-
Calls mount to change Ontario license plate sticker refund after big cheques issued
Calls are mounting to change Ontario's license plate sticker refund program in the wake an investigation that showed some people received eye-popping rebates from the government.
-
Countdown to a potential strike by Ontario education workers could begin Friday as bargaining reaches impasse
The countdown to a potential strike by 55,000 of Ontario's education workers could begin in earnest Friday.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach two-month high as indicators point to fall resurgence
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has reached a two-month high in Ontario, as most public health indicators now point to a fall resurgence of the virus.
Montreal
-
Police responding to shooting at Quebec resort
At least one person was shot Friday afternoon at a hotel complex in the Laurentians, Quebec provincial police say.
-
PQ pleading with Quebec Liberals for 'humility' as it seeks official party status
The Parti Quebecois is appealing to other political parties to grant them official party status, something that would give them more money and more visibility in the national assembly.
-
Police say 31 people arrested for threats against Quebec politicians
Quebec provincial police say 31 one people have been arrested during the election campaign in connection with threats against candidates.
Ottawa
-
Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
Health Canada approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada
-
Ottawa family facing deportation to Nigeria asks government to intervene
An Ottawa family is begging the Canadian government to intervene as they face deportation to Nigeria in less than a week.
-
Ottawa educational assistant charged with assaulting a child
An Ottawa educational assistant is facing charges following an investigation into the alleged assault of a child at a centre in Ottawa's west end.
Kitchener
-
The Oktoberfest keg has been tapped
The sounds, sights and smells of Oktoberfest were spread across downtown Kitchener Friday morning as the official Oktoberfest keg tapping was underway.
-
Cambridge family mourning after fatal plane crash in Saskatchewan
A 22-year-old pilot from Cambridge is being mourned after a fatal plane crash in Saskatchewan.
-
Cambridge man charged after nearly a dozen break-ins
The Waterloo regional police said they have charged a Cambridge resident after receiving reports of 10 commercial break-ins.
Saskatoon
-
Jeremy MacKenzie, leader of online group 'Diagolon,' to make Saskatoon court appearance
The founder of the online group 'Diagolon,' is expect to appear in provinical court in Saskatoon on Frida
-
'He started crying so I knew he was ok:' Says mom who delivered baby in Prince Albert hotel lobby
Two Prince Albert emergency medical services dispatchers helped deliver two babies last week, one mother delivered in a hotel lobby.
-
'The ancestors are telling us something:' Bison born at Saskatoon's Wanuskewin on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Staff at Wanuskewin celebrated Truth and Reconciliation Day with an unexpected surprise when they discovered a newborn bison among its wild herd on Sept. 30.
Northern Ontario
-
Countdown to a potential strike by Ontario education workers could begin Friday as bargaining reaches impasse
The countdown to a potential strike by 55,000 of Ontario's education workers could begin in earnest Friday.
-
Roads, red tape and a new arena top of mind at chat with Sudbury's mayoral candidates
Red tape, roads, growth and whether to build a new arena were the hot topics Thursday evening as the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce hosted a fireside chat with select mayoral candidates.
-
‘I couldn't shake him off,’ Barrie, Ont. woman mauled by off-leash dog on front lawn
A Barrie, Ont. woman says she was viciously mauled by a dog in her front yard, leaving her bloodied and injured, and now she wants the owner to come forward and take responsibility.
Winnipeg
-
Woman killed in Winnipeg crash to be honoured at MacEwan University hockey game
A 24-year-old Winnipeg woman who was killed earlier this year in a crash involving an alleged drunk driver will be honoured at Friday’s home opener for the MacEwan University women’s hockey team in Edmonton.
-
How Manitoba is helping P.E.I. with post-Fiona relief
The Manitoba government is lending emergency personnel and equipment to Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.) to help with post-hurricane relief efforts.
-
Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
Health Canada approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada
Regina
-
Hockey Saskatchewan says participation not declining amid Hockey Canada hearings
Hockey Saskatchewan said it is not seeing a decline in interest in the sport due to the ongoing Hockey Canada hearings.
-
Sask. premier congratulates Danielle Smith on UCP leadership win
Saskatchewan's premier took time on Thursday night to congratulate Alberta's next leader following the United Conservative Party leadership vote.
-
Memorial held for Regina woman whose death sparked calls to action on homelessness
A memorial feast was held in Regina on Thursday for Marjorie McKay, a woman whose death sparked calls for action on homelessness in the city and the creation of a camp for the homeless named in her honour.