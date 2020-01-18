CALGARY -- The Lethbridge Police Service says charges have been laid against a man who they say stole two trucks and caused three crashes in that city's south end.

Police were called to a convenience store on Jan. 16 after a suspect reportedly stole a white Ford F-350 truck.

The driver refused to stop for police, so units broke off the pursuit in the interest of public safety.

A day later, police received multiple reports of the same vehicle involved in three separate hit-and-runs but sustained significant damage as a result.

Officials say the truck managed to get to Coaldale where it's believed the male stole another truck and drove back to Lethbridge.

Police located the truck and attempted to arrest the driver, but the suspect fled once again.

A short time later, the vehicle was found abandoned and, after conducting patrols in the area, LPS arrested a man without further incident at the Safe Consumption Site in connection with the incidents.

Daniel McFadden, 31, is charged with:

Two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Three counts of failing to stop for police

Resisting arrest

Four counts of failing to comply with a release condition

Two counts of driving a vehicle with no insurance

Possession of break-and-enter tools

LPS say additional charges could be laid after the investigation into the hit-and-runs.

McFadden remains in custody and is awaiting a court hearing.