CALGARY -- A Lethbridge man is facing charges related to an apparent break-in theft at businesses in the southern Alberta city early Monday.

Police were alerted to a security alarm at a business in the 300 block of Fifth Street S. about 1 a.m. and arrived to find a door open, but no one inside.

About 30 minutes later, police were called to a robbery at a business in the 500 block of 13th Street N., where a man was alleged to have walked behind the counter and struck the clerk several times before making off with some cigarettes.

A suspect was found a short distance away and arrested in connection with both incidents.

Derek Orrin Smith, of no fixed address, is charged with:

Robbery;

Shop breaking to commit theft;

Failure to comply with probation order, and;

Failure to comply with an undertaking.

He remained in custody Monday morning awaiting a bail hearing.