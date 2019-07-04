A Lethbridge man was arrested Wednesday night trying to break into the Lethbridge police bicycle compound.

The 32-year-old was spotted breaking in to the bike compound, which is located on the west side of the city’s police station, around 11:20 p.m.

In less than a minute, officers exited their building, and confronted the man, who had managed to climb over the razor wire at the top of the fence.

Kyle Joseph English, 32, of Standoff, Alta. was charged with a single count of break and enter.

He’s in custody, awaiting a Judicial Interim Release hearing.