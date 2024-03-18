CALGARY
Calgary

    • Lethbridge man charged after 13 year old 'inappropriately touched' at playground

    lethbridge police, LPS
    Lethbridge police have laid charges in the assault of a teenage girl at a local playground this past weekend.

    Police were called to Westminster playground in the 400 block of 18 Street North just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 17 for reports three 13-year-old girls were followed and harassed by a man.

    It's alleged the man repeatedly asked the teens to engage in sexual activity.

    Investigators determined the male had "inappropriately touched" one of the girls during the interaction.

    Police arrested a man matching the description of the subject a short distance away.

    Burton Franklin Vielle, 25, of Lethbridge, is charged with sexual interference and three counts of criminal harassment.

